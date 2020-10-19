Classical Corner 10/17/20

Beethoven, Violin concerto, mvt 1, performed by Hilary Hahn
Beethoven, Piano sonata no 8 in c minor “Pathetique”, Daniel Barenhoim
Smetana, From Bohemia’s woods and Fields, conducted by Antoni Wit and the National Warsaw Philharmonic
Smetana, Sonata in G minor, performed by Jitka Cechova
Ralph Vaughan Williams, Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus", performed by the London Philharmonic
Gabriel Faure, Pavane op 50 in f sharp minor, performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra
William Boyce, Symphony 1,2,3, performed by Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields conducted by Sir Neville Marriner.