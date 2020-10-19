Classical Corner 10/17/20

Beethoven, Violin concerto, mvt 1, performed by Hilary Hahn

Beethoven, Piano sonata no 8 in c minor “Pathetique”, Daniel Barenhoim

Smetana, From Bohemia’s woods and Fields, conducted by Antoni Wit and the National Warsaw Philharmonic

Smetana, Sonata in G minor, performed by Jitka Cechova

Ralph Vaughan Williams, Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus", performed by the London Philharmonic

Gabriel Faure, Pavane op 50 in f sharp minor, performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra

William Boyce, Symphony 1,2,3, performed by  Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields conducted by Sir Neville Marriner.

