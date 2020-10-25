Classical Corner 10/25/20

Beethoven, no 14 in c sharp minor, “Moonlight sonata”, mvt 1, performed by Berlin Phil

Chopin, Nocturne no 20 in C sharp Minor, performed by Roland Pontinen

Elgar, Cello Concerto in E Minor op 85, mvt 1, performed by London Phil

Tomaso Albinoni, Adagio in G minor, performed by Academy of St Martins in the Field

Tchaikovsky, Symphony no 6 in B minor, op 74, “Pathetique” mvt 4

Shostakovich, Symphony no 5 in D Minor, mvt 3, performed by Chicago Symphony

Brahms, Symphony no 4 in E minor, mvt 2, Berlin Phil

Mozart, Fantasy in C minor, performed by Tuija Hakkila

Beethoven, String Quartet no 14 in C sharp minor, mvt 1, performed by Artemis Quartet

Beethoven, String Quartet no 14 in c sharp minor, mvt 7

Mendelssohn, Violin concerto, mvt 2, performed by Maxim Vengerov

Brahms, Violin concerto in d minor op 77

Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor, Mvt 1, performed by Itzhak Perlman

