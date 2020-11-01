Classical Corner 10/31/20

Liszt, Totentanz, performed by Boston Symphony, Kriystian Zimerman, Seiji Ozawa

Schumann, Scenes from Childhood, Op. 15: No 11, “Frightening”, performed by Matthia Kirschnereit

Shostakovich, Symphony no 10 in Eminor, Op. 93, Mvt. 2 Allegro, performed by Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Chopin, Piano Sonata no. 2 in B flat Minor, Op. 35 “Funeral March” Mvt. 1, preformed Simon Trpceski

Mussorgsky, Night on Bald Mountain

Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition “catacombs”

Saint Saens, Danse Macabre in G minor, Op. 40

Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1, No. 13 “Dance of the Knights”, London Symphony

Holst, The Planets, Op. 32, Mvt 1 “Mars, the Bringer of War”, performed by Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra

Faure, Sicilenne Op. 78

Strauss, Die Fledermaus Overture, performed by Bavarian State Orchestra conducted by Carlos Kleiber

Paul Dukas, L’Aprennti Sorcier, performed by Berlin Phil

Rachmaninoff, The Isle of the Dead, op. 29, performed by Russian National Orchestra

Berlioz, Symphony Fantastique Op. 14, Mvt. 5, performed by London Symphony Orchestra

