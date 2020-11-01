Classical Corner 10/31/20

Liszt, Totentanz, performed by Boston Symphony, Kriystian Zimerman, Seiji Ozawa
Schumann, Scenes from Childhood, Op. 15: No 11, “Frightening”, performed by Matthia Kirschnereit
Shostakovich, Symphony no 10 in Eminor, Op. 93, Mvt. 2 Allegro, performed by Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Chopin, Piano Sonata no. 2 in B flat Minor, Op. 35 “Funeral March” Mvt. 1, preformed Simon Trpceski
Mussorgsky, Night on Bald Mountain
Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition “catacombs”
Saint Saens, Danse Macabre in G minor, Op. 40
Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1, No. 13 “Dance of the Knights”, London Symphony
Holst, The Planets, Op. 32, Mvt 1 “Mars, the Bringer of War”, performed by Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra
Faure, Sicilenne Op. 78
Strauss, Die Fledermaus Overture, performed by Bavarian State Orchestra conducted by Carlos Kleiber
Paul Dukas, L’Aprennti Sorcier, performed by Berlin Phil
Rachmaninoff, The Isle of the Dead, op. 29, performed by Russian National Orchestra
Berlioz, Symphony Fantastique Op. 14, Mvt. 5, performed by London Symphony Orchestra