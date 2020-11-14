Classical Corner 11/14/20

Mendelssohn, Piano trio in A minor opus 1, performed by Itzhak Pearlman trio
Tchaikovsky, A Souviner from Florence, mvt. 4 Allegro Vivace
Mozart, Piano Sonata no 11 in A Major, Mvt, 1, performed by Murray Perahia
Beethoven, Piano Sonata no. 8 in C Minor, “Pathetique”, Mvt. 1, performed by Daniel Barenboim
Mozart, Sonata for Piano and Violin in E mnor, Mvt. 2, performed by Hilary Hahn and Natalie Zhu
Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake Suite, Scene IV: Andante
Franck, Piano Quintet in F minor, mvt. 1, performed Camerata Pacifica
Tchaikovsky, Symphony no 6, Mvt. 4
Schubert, Piano Trio, Mvt. 1: Allegro Moderato
Schubert, Piano Trio, Mvt. 2: Andante con Moto, performed by Andreas Staier, Daniel Sepec, Roel Dieltiens