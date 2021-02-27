Classical Corner 2/27/21

Schubert, String Quartet no 1 in G Minor/B flat major, performed by the Diogenes Quartet
Schumann, five Pieces in Folk Style op 102, performed by Dane Johansen, Cello - Victor Stanislavsky, Piano
Schumann, Arabeske in C Major, op. 18, performed by Alexandra Papastevanou
This week's show was based around friendship, dedication, and memories. Rachmaninov's Trio was composed in dedication to Tchaikovsky following his death. Many of the themes throughout the piece emulate Tchaikovsky's trio. Mendelssohn's Variations Seriesuses composed in a mass effort by artists to erect and monument on Beethoven's behalf in his hometown. Overall, a quite emotional show for this week.
Rachmaniov, Preghira, arr. By Fritz Kriesler from Piano concerto no 2 in c minor op. 18
Rachmaninov, Trio Elegiaque No. 2 in D minor, Op. 9 Mvt. 1 Moderato
Mendelssohn, Variations seriesuses in D minor, Op. 54, performed by Murray Perahia
Mendelssohn, Violin Sonata in F Minor, performed by Shlomo Mintz (violin), Paul Ostrovsky (piano)
Debussy, Reflections in the Water
Erik Satie, Gymnopedie