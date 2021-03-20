Classical Corner 3/20/21

Rachmaninov, 18th Variation, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, performed by Arthur Rubinstein

Beethoven, Piano Sonata no 17 “Tempest”, Mvt. 1 and 4, performed by Andras Schiff

J.S. Bach, Violin Sonata no. 2 in A minor, mvt. 3 Andante, Hilary Hahn

J.S. Bach Violin Partita in D Minor, Chaccone, Midori

Chopin, Andante Spianato et Grande Polonaise, Janusz Olejniczak and The Warsaw Philharmonic National Orchestra of Poland

Sibelius, Symphony no 2, Mvt 4

Delius, Romance for Cello and Piano

Brahms, Symphony no 3, Mvt. 3

Mendelssohn, Octect in E flat Major, Mvt. 1, 2

Load comments