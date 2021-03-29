Classical Corner 3/27/21

Mendelssohn, String Octet, Mvt. 1,3.
Mendelssohn, String Quintet, Mvt. 1,3,4
Cecile Charminade, Flute Concertino op 107
Mendelssohn, Violin Sonata in F minor
Mendelssohn, Violin Sonata in F major
Mendelssohn, Symphony no 4, "Italian"
Mendelssohn, String Octet, Mvt. 1,3.
Mendelssohn, String Quintet, Mvt. 1,3,4
Cecile Charminade, Flute Concertino op 107
Mendelssohn, Violin Sonata in F minor
Mendelssohn, Violin Sonata in F major
Mendelssohn, Symphony no 4, "Italian"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plentiful sunshine. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi... Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday, April 17... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Saturday, April 17. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 36.1 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi... Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday, April 19... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Monday, April 19. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 53.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 54.5 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola farm land. &&
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:57:22 AM
Sunset: 07:21:57 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 59%
Sunrise: 06:56:10 AM
Sunset: 07:22:34 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 7 High
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 85%
Sunrise: 06:54:58 AM
Sunset: 07:23:11 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 7 High
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM
Sunset: 07:23:48 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NNE @ 15mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:52:35 AM
Sunset: 07:24:25 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:51:24 AM
Sunset: 07:25:03 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:50:13 AM
Sunset: 07:25:40 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.