Classical Corner 9/26/20

Clara Schumann, Piano Trio in G minor, op 17. Mvt. 1, Beaux Arts Trio
Amy Beach, Piano Quintet op. 67, mvt. 2, performed by TMC Fellow
Amy Beach, Quartet for Strings in One Movement, performed by Ambache Chamber Ensemble
Ethel Smyth, The Wreckers Overture, performed by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra conducted by Sir Alexander Gibson
Lili Boulanger, Vieille prière bouddhique, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and the Monteverdi Choir, conducted by John Eliot Gardner
Florence Price, The Oak for Orchestra, performed by The Women’s Orchestra
Florence Price, String Quartet in A minor Andante Cantabile, performed by Gabriela Diaz, violin Mina Lavcheva, violin Ashleigh Gordon, viola Seth Parker Woods, cello
Nadia Boulanger, 3 pieces for cello and piano, performed by Dora Kuzmin, cello; Petra Gilming, piano)
Alma Mahler, 4 Lieder, sang by Christina Hogman
Augusta Holmes, La Nuit et l'amour