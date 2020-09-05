Dvorak, String Quartet no 12, “American Quartet”
Smetana, String Quartet no 1, mvt 1, performed by Dover Quartet
Beethoven, String Quartet op. 18 no. 4, Mvt. 1, performed by the Dover Quartet
Borodin, String Quartet no 2 mvt. 3 Nocturno, performed by the Emerson Quartet
Grieg, String Quartet in G minor, op. 27 mvt. 2 Romanze (Andantino - Allegro agitato), performed by the Emerson Quartet
Mendelssohn, String Quartet no.2 in A minor mvt. 1, performed by the Rakas String Quartet
Mendelssohn, String Quartet no 6, mvt 1, performed by Emerson Quartet
Ravel, String Quartet in F Major
Schubert, Death and the Maiden mvt 4, Borromeo Quartet