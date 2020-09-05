9/5/20

Dvorak, String Quartet no 12, “American Quartet”

Smetana, String Quartet no 1, mvt 1, performed by Dover Quartet

Beethoven, String Quartet op. 18 no. 4, Mvt. 1, performed by the Dover Quartet

Borodin, String Quartet no 2 mvt. 3 Nocturno, performed by the Emerson Quartet

Grieg, String Quartet in G minor, op. 27 mvt. 2 Romanze (Andantino - Allegro agitato), performed by the Emerson Quartet

Mendelssohn, String Quartet no.2 in A minor mvt. 1, performed by the Rakas String Quartet

Mendelssohn, String Quartet no 6, mvt 1, performed by Emerson Quartet

Ravel, String Quartet in F Major

Schubert, Death and the Maiden mvt 4, Borromeo Quartet

