Classical Corner 2/29/20

A classic show gone baroque.

This week was full of famous motifs and delicate romantic moments all pulling their inspirations from nationalistic pride, love, and adoration.

Romance no 2 in F Major opus 50, Beethoven, Jascha Heifetz 

American Quartet, Antonin Dvorak, New York Philharmonic String Quartet 

Violin Concerto no 5, Movement 3, Amadeus Mozart, Bomsori Kim  

Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Debussy 

Ma Vlast “Moldau”, Smetana, Polish National Radio Orchestra  

Pavane for a Dead Princess, Ravel, National Orchestra of France 

Trio no 2. op 100, andante con moto, Schubert 

Concerto no 2 in E minor “La Stravanganza”, Vivialdi  

Concerto for 2 violins and cello in D minor, Vivaldi  

 Chaccone in A Major, Helene Schmitt  

