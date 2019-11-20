Classical corner is the spot for all your symphonic needs, from full symphonies to chamber music to unaccompanied solo work. Join me, Dj Mezzoboy, on Saturday mornings 11am to 1 pm to reminisce on some of man’s most refined artwork.
Classical Corner
Gail Segura
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:34:26 AM
- Sunset: 05:05:55 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:34:26 AM
Sunset: 05:05:55 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:35:17 AM
Sunset: 05:05:34 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:07 AM
Sunset: 05:05:15 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:36:58 AM
Sunset: 05:04:57 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NW @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:37:49 AM
Sunset: 05:04:41 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NW @ 5mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:38:39 AM
Sunset: 05:04:27 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:39:29 AM
Sunset: 05:04:15 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.