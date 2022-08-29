Cocktail Capers

Billie Holiday, "I Don't Want to Cry Anymore" - 1955

Richie Havens, "Sandy" - 1967

Getz/Gilberto, "The Girl from Ipanema" - 1964

Sergio Mendes & Brazil '66, "Mais Que Nada" - 1966

Stereolab, "Ticker-Tape of the Unconscious" - 1996

Ryusenkei, "Dancing Into Fantasy" - 2006

Louis Prima, "I'm Just a Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody" - 1956

Dean Martin, "Return to Me" - 1958

Serge Gainsbourg, "Couleur Cafe" - 1964

Prince, "Do U Lie?" - 1986

Nara Leão, "Insensatez" - 1971

Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, "You Go to My Head" - 1957

Peter Bjorn & John, "Paris 2004" - 2006

Esquivel, "Night and Day" - 1958

Seu Jorge, "Changes" - 2005

Chet Baker, "There Will Never Be Another You" - 1954

Nara Leão, "Bonita" - 1971

Anna Karina, "Roller Girl" - 1966

Pizzicato Five, "Boy Meets Girl" - 1987

Billie Holiday, "Day In, Day Out" - 1957

Frank Sinatra, "I'll Be Around" - 1955

Getz/Bonfa, "Saudade Vem Correndo" - 1963

Bjork, "Like Someone in Love" - 1994

Chet Baker, "Look For the Silver Lining" - 1954

Willie Nelson, "All of Me" - 1978

Serge Gainsbourg, "La Javanaise (Live)" - 1963

Bob Dylan, "P.S. I Love You" - 2017

