Cocktail Capers

1. Billie Holiday, "What's New" - 1956
2. The Equatics, "Merry Go Round" - 1971
3. Candeia, "Vai Pro Lada de Lá" - 1971
4. Archie Bell and the Drells, "Tighten Up, Pt. 1" - 1968
5. Billie Holiday, "Please Don't Talk About Me (When I'm Gone)" - 1956
6. Stereolab, "Diagonals" - 1996
7. Chet Baker, "But Not For Me" - 1956
8. Serge Gainsbourg, "Ce Mortel Ennui" - 1958
9. Herbie Mann, "One Note Samba" - 1963
10. Cornelius, "Music" - 2006
11. Phoenix, "Too Young" - 1999
12. Serge Gainsbourg, "Bonnie And Clyde" - 1968
13. Beirut, "Forks and Knives (La Fête)" - 2007
14. Frank Sinatra, "If I Had You" - 1957
15. Lee Morgan, "Nostalgia" - 1957
16. Ella Fitzgerald, "Please Be Kind" - 1955
17. Getz/Gilberto, "Corcovado" - 1964
18. Beirut, "The Rip Tide" - 2011
19. Portishead, "It Could Be Sweet" - 1994
20. Roy Eldridge and Dizzy Gillespie, "Algo Bueno" - 1954
21. Belle & Sebastian, "Get Me Away From Here, I'm Dying" - 1996
22. Archie Bell and the Drells, "You're Mine" - 1968
23. Regina/Jobim, "Fotografia" - 1974
24. Eiichi Ohtaki, "Velvet Hotel" - 1981
25. Bruno Pernadas, "Spaceway 70" - 2016
26. Billie Holiday, "A Fine Romance" - 1955