1. Chet Baker & Miles Davis, "Winter Wonderland (Live)" - 1950s
2. Ella Fitzgerald, "Sleigh Ride" - 1960
3. Frank Sinatra, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" - 1957
4. Louis Prima, "Shake Hands with Santa Claus" - 1951
5. Phil Spector, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - 1963
6. George Strait, "Merry Christmas Strait to You" - 1986
7. Django Reinhardt, "Christmas Swing" - 1940s
8. Dean Martin, " I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" - 1966
9. Marvin Gaye, "The Christmas Song (Live)" - Late 50s/Early 60s
10. Merle Haggard, "If We Make it Through December" - 1973
11. Johnny Cash, "Christmas With You" - 1972
12. Kenny Burrell, "White Christmas" - 1971
13. She & Him, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" - 2015
14. The Beach Boys, "Santa's Beard" - 1964
15. El Vez, "Christmas Wish" - 1994
16. Vince Guaraldi, "O Tannenbaum" - 1965
17. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Nuit D'Octobre" - 1960
18. Nina Simone, "One September Day" - 1965
19. Willie Nelson, "September Song" - 1976
20. Vince Guaraldi Trio, "Skating" - 1965
21. Billie Holiday, "Autumn In New York" - 1957
22. Frank Sinatra, "Mistletoe and Holly" - 1957
23. Kenny Burrell, "Merry Christmas Baby" - 1971
24. Dean Martin, "A Marshmallow World" - 1966
25. Otis Redding, "White Christmas" - 1967
26. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" - 1959
27. Al Green, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" - 1983
28. Marvin Gaye, "I Want to Be Home for Christmas" - 1972
29. Oscar Peterson, "God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen" - 1995
30. Louis Prima, "What Will Santa Claus Say?" - 1943
31. John Coltrane, "Greensleeves" - 1961
32. Prince and the Revolution, "Another Lonely Christmas" - 1984