Cocktail Capers

1. Chet Baker & Miles Davis, "Winter Wonderland (Live)" - 1950s

2. Ella Fitzgerald, "Sleigh Ride" - 1960

3. Frank Sinatra, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" - 1957

4. Louis Prima, "Shake Hands with Santa Claus" - 1951

5. Phil Spector, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - 1963

6. George Strait, "Merry Christmas Strait to You" - 1986

7. Django Reinhardt, "Christmas Swing" - 1940s

8. Dean Martin, " I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" - 1966

9. Marvin Gaye, "The Christmas Song (Live)" - Late 50s/Early 60s

10. Merle Haggard, "If We Make it Through December" - 1973

11. Johnny Cash, "Christmas With You" - 1972

12. Kenny Burrell, "White Christmas" - 1971

13. She & Him, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" - 2015

14. The Beach Boys, "Santa's Beard" - 1964

15. El Vez, "Christmas Wish" - 1994

16. Vince Guaraldi, "O Tannenbaum" - 1965

17. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Nuit D'Octobre" - 1960

18. Nina Simone, "One September Day" - 1965

19. Willie Nelson, "September Song" - 1976

20. Vince Guaraldi Trio, "Skating" - 1965

21. Billie Holiday, "Autumn In New York" - 1957

22. Frank Sinatra, "Mistletoe and Holly" - 1957

23. Kenny Burrell, "Merry Christmas Baby" - 1971

24. Dean Martin, "A Marshmallow World" - 1966

25. Otis Redding, "White Christmas" - 1967

26. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" - 1959

27. Al Green, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" - 1983

28. Marvin Gaye, "I Want to Be Home for Christmas" - 1972

29. Oscar Peterson, "God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen" - 1995

30. Louis Prima, "What Will Santa Claus Say?" - 1943

31. John Coltrane, "Greensleeves" - 1961

32. Prince and the Revolution, "Another Lonely Christmas" - 1984

Load comments