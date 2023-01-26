Cocktail Capers 23

This week I played the best of the Big Band Era, those swinging, nervous, and haunting melodies that soundtracked the WWII period. Charismatic bandleaders helmed multi-talented orchestral groups that covered anything from Tin Pan Alley standards to showtunes to folk favorites to the burgeoning Swing and Bop sounds.

1. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra, "In The Mood"

2. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Begin the Beguine"

3. Helen Forrest (Feat. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra), "Deep Purple"

4. Ella Fitzgerald (Feat. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra), "Goodnight My Love"

5. Louis Armstrong, "All of Me"

6. Billie Holiday (Feat. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra), "Any Old Time"

7. Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, "Take the 'A' Train"

8. Glenn Miller & HIs Orchestra, "Moonlight Serenade"

9. Frank Sinatra & Tommy Dorsey, "Stardust"

10. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Don't Be That Way"

11. Billie Holiday, "Lover Man"

12. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra, "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You"

13. Tex Beneke & The Modernaires (Feat. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra), "Jukebox Saturday Night"

14. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Roll 'Em"

15. Connie Haines (Feat. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra), "Will You Still Be Mine"

16. Cab Calloway, "St. James Infirmary" 

17. Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, "In a Sentimental Mood"

18. Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, "In a Sentimental Mood"

19. Frank Sinatra & Tommy Dorsey, "Be Careful Its My Heart"

20. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Dancing in the Dark"

21. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra, "Five O'Clock Whistle" 

22. Hot Lips Page & His Band, "Lafayette" 

23. Billie Holiday, "I'll Be Seeing You"

24. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Sing, Sing, Sing"

25. Cab Calloway, "Minnie the Moocher"

26. Tex Beneke & The Modenaires (Feat. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra), "(I've Got A Gal In) Kalamazoo"

27. Helen Ward (Feat. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra), "When a Lady Meets a Gentlemen Down South"

28. Count Basie & Billie Holiday, "Swing, Brother, Swing"

29. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Swingtime in the Rockies"

30. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Moonglow" 

