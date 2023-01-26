This week I played the best of the Big Band Era, those swinging, nervous, and haunting melodies that soundtracked the WWII period. Charismatic bandleaders helmed multi-talented orchestral groups that covered anything from Tin Pan Alley standards to showtunes to folk favorites to the burgeoning Swing and Bop sounds.
1. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra, "In The Mood"
2. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Begin the Beguine"
3. Helen Forrest (Feat. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra), "Deep Purple"
4. Ella Fitzgerald (Feat. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra), "Goodnight My Love"
5. Louis Armstrong, "All of Me"
6. Billie Holiday (Feat. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra), "Any Old Time"
7. Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, "Take the 'A' Train"
8. Glenn Miller & HIs Orchestra, "Moonlight Serenade"
9. Frank Sinatra & Tommy Dorsey, "Stardust"
10. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Don't Be That Way"
11. Billie Holiday, "Lover Man"
12. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra, "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You"
13. Tex Beneke & The Modernaires (Feat. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra), "Jukebox Saturday Night"
14. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Roll 'Em"
15. Connie Haines (Feat. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra), "Will You Still Be Mine"
16. Cab Calloway, "St. James Infirmary"
17. Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, "In a Sentimental Mood"
18. Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, "In a Sentimental Mood"
19. Frank Sinatra & Tommy Dorsey, "Be Careful Its My Heart"
20. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Dancing in the Dark"
21. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra, "Five O'Clock Whistle"
22. Hot Lips Page & His Band, "Lafayette"
23. Billie Holiday, "I'll Be Seeing You"
24. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Sing, Sing, Sing"
25. Cab Calloway, "Minnie the Moocher"
26. Tex Beneke & The Modenaires (Feat. Glenn Miller & His Orchestra), "(I've Got A Gal In) Kalamazoo"
27. Helen Ward (Feat. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra), "When a Lady Meets a Gentlemen Down South"
28. Count Basie & Billie Holiday, "Swing, Brother, Swing"
29. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Swingtime in the Rockies"
30. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Moonglow"