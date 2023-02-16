Today on Cocktail Capers I pitted the best crooners against each other in a Battle of the Sexes!
1. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "They Can't Take That Away From Me" - 1956
2. Frank Sinatra, "What's New" - 1953
3. Billie Holiday, "What's New" - 1956
4. Chet Baker, "That Old Feeling" - 1954
5. Doris Day, "That Old Feeling" - 1940
6. Quincy Jones, "Desafinado" - 1964
7. Nara Leao, "Desafinado" - 1971
8. Ella Fitzgerald, "I Concentrate On You" - 1956
9. Frank Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim, "I Concentrate on You" - 1967
10. Nina Simone, "One September Day" - 1967
11. Nat King Cole, "September Song" - 1959
12. Sarah Vaughn, "September Song" - 1955
13. Chet Baker, "Embraceable You" - 1957
14. Ella Fitzgerald, "Embraceable You" - 1959
15. John Coltrane, "Like Someone In Love" - 1958
16. Bjork, "Like Someone In Love" - 1993
17. Dean Martin, "Please Don't Talk About Me (When I'm Gone)" - 1960
18. Billie Holiday, "Please Don't Talk About Me (When I'm Gone)" -1956
19. Lena Horne, "The Lady is a Tramp" ~ 1940
20. Sammy Davis Jr., "The Lady is a Tramp" - 1963
21. Astrud Gilberto, "Meditation" - 1967
22. Frank Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim, "Meditation" - 1967
23. Dinah Washington, "I Get a Kick Out of You" -1959
24. Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, "I Get a Kick Out of You" - 1957
25. Judy Garland, "Come Rain or Come Shine" - 1955
26. Billie Holiday, "Come Rain or Come Shine" - 1957