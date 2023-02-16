Cocktail Capers 23

Today on Cocktail Capers I pitted the best crooners against each other in a Battle of the Sexes!

1. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "They Can't Take That Away From Me" - 1956

2. Frank Sinatra, "What's New" - 1953

3. Billie Holiday, "What's New" - 1956

4. Chet Baker, "That Old Feeling" - 1954

5. Doris Day, "That Old Feeling" - 1940

6. Quincy Jones, "Desafinado" - 1964

7. Nara Leao, "Desafinado" - 1971

8. Ella Fitzgerald, "I Concentrate On You" - 1956

9. Frank Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim, "I Concentrate on You" - 1967

10. Nina Simone, "One September Day" - 1967

11. Nat King Cole, "September Song" - 1959

12. Sarah Vaughn, "September Song" - 1955

13. Chet Baker, "Embraceable You" - 1957

14. Ella Fitzgerald, "Embraceable You" - 1959

15. John Coltrane, "Like Someone In Love" - 1958

16. Bjork, "Like Someone In Love" - 1993

17. Dean Martin, "Please Don't Talk About Me (When I'm Gone)" - 1960

18. Billie Holiday, "Please Don't Talk About Me (When I'm Gone)" -1956

19. Lena Horne, "The Lady is a Tramp" ~ 1940

20. Sammy Davis Jr., "The Lady is a Tramp" - 1963

21. Astrud Gilberto, "Meditation" - 1967

22. Frank Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim, "Meditation" - 1967

23. Dinah Washington, "I Get a Kick Out of You" -1959

24. Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, "I Get a Kick Out of You" - 1957

25. Judy Garland, "Come Rain or Come Shine" - 1955

26. Billie Holiday, "Come Rain or Come Shine" - 1957

