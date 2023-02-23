1. Jacques Dutronc, "Et Moi, Et Moi, Et Moi"
2. Artie Shaw, "Moonglow"
3. Andrew Bird's Bowls of Fire, "Ides of Swing"
4. François Hardy, "Comment te dire Adieu"
5. Serge Gainsbourg, "Couleur Cafe"
6. Glenn Miller, "Moonlight Serenade"
7. Billie Holiday, "I Only Have Eyes For You"
8. Johnny Halliday, "Viens Danser Le Twist"
9. Jacques Brel, "Ces gens-La"
10. Hank Mobley, "Peckin' Time"
11. Chet Baker, "Long Ago (And Far Away)
12. Chet Baker, "I Remember You"
13. Tommy Dorsey, "Stardust"
14. Jacques Dutronc, "Les Cactus"
15. Serge Gainsbourg, "Cha Cha Cha du Loup"
16. Dick Rivers, "Twist a Saint Tropez"
17. Fantastic Plastic Machine, "S'il Vous Plait"
18. Johnny Halliday, "Retiens Le Nuit (Live)"
19. Ella Fitzgerald, "Take the 'A' Train (Live)"
20. Serge Gainsbourg, "Je Suis Venu Te Dire"
21. Frank Sinatra, "One For My Baby"
22. Charles Aznavour, "For Me Formidable"
23. Stereolab, "Contranatura"
24. Stereolab, "L'enfer des Formes"
25. Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Goodnight My Love"