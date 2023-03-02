1. Frank Sinatra, "Strangers in the Night" - 1966
2. Billie Holiday, "I'll Be Around" - 1957
3. Sarah Vaughn, "Bidin' My Time" - 1960
4. Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66, "The Joker" - 1966
5. Clifford Brown & Max Roach, "If I Love Again" - 1955
6. Chet Baker, "How Long Has This Been Going On" - 1957
7. Ray Price, "Burning Memories" - 1965
8. Serge Gainsbourg, "Les Amours Perdue" - 1964
9. Andrew Bird, "Glass Figurine" - 2004
10. Oh! Penelope, "Lait au Miel" - 1997
11. Chet Baker, "But Not For Me" - 1954
12. Sergio Mendes & Brazil '66, "Out of My Head" - 1966
13. Pizzicato Five, "Drinking Wine" - 1998
14. Miles Davis, "I See Your Face Before Me" - 1955
15. Ryunsenkei, "Spring Rain" - 2001
16. Billie Holiday, "Gloomy Sunday" - 1942
17. Lee Morgan, "Just By Myself" - 1959
18. Sarah Vaughn, "Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year" - 1959
19. Blueno, "Eau Rouge" - 2001
20. Miles Davis, "When I Fall In Love" - 1956
21. Pizzicato Five, "The Night is Still Young" - 1994
22. Ray Price, "Make the World Go Away" - 1965
23. Billie Holiday, "You Don't Know What Love Is" - 1957
24. Stereolab, "Pack Yr Romantic Mind" - 1996
25. Frank Sinatra, "Oh, How I Miss You Tonight" - 1962
26. Adolph Hofner, "How I Miss You Tonight" - 1940s