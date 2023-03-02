Cocktail Capers 23

1. Frank Sinatra, "Strangers in the Night" - 1966

2. Billie Holiday, "I'll Be Around" - 1957

3. Sarah Vaughn, "Bidin' My Time" - 1960

4. Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66, "The Joker" - 1966

5. Clifford Brown & Max Roach, "If I Love Again" - 1955

6. Chet Baker, "How Long Has This Been Going On" - 1957

7. Ray Price, "Burning Memories" - 1965

8. Serge Gainsbourg, "Les Amours Perdue" - 1964

9. Andrew Bird, "Glass Figurine" - 2004

10. Oh! Penelope, "Lait au Miel" - 1997

11. Chet Baker, "But Not For Me" - 1954

12. Sergio Mendes & Brazil '66, "Out of My Head" - 1966

13. Pizzicato Five, "Drinking Wine" - 1998

14. Miles Davis, "I See Your Face Before Me" - 1955

15. Ryunsenkei, "Spring Rain" - 2001

16. Billie Holiday, "Gloomy Sunday" - 1942

17. Lee Morgan, "Just By Myself" - 1959

18. Sarah Vaughn, "Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year" - 1959

19. Blueno, "Eau Rouge" - 2001

20. Miles Davis, "When I Fall In Love" - 1956

21. Pizzicato Five, "The Night is Still Young" - 1994

22. Ray Price, "Make the World Go Away" - 1965

23. Billie Holiday, "You Don't Know What Love Is" - 1957

24. Stereolab, "Pack Yr Romantic Mind" - 1996

25. Frank Sinatra, "Oh, How I Miss You Tonight" - 1962

26. Adolph Hofner, "How I Miss You Tonight" - 1940s

