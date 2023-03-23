The Night is the purveyor of moods, the twilight hours that seep into the drainpipes and cesspools of our innermost thoughts. Tonight's collection of songs, ranging from Tin Pan Alley standards to folk rock classics
1. Wayne Shorter, "Night Dreamer"
2. Lee Morgan, "A Night in Tunisia"
3. Dean Martin, "Blue Moon"
4. Bobby Christian & His Orchestra, "Midnight Sun"
5. Neil Young, "Speakin' Out"
6. Ray Price, "Night Life"
7. Chet Baker, "The Night We Called it a Day"
8. Everything But The Girl, "Night and Day"
9. Ricky Nelson, "Lonesome Town"
10. Willie Nelson, "Wake Me When It's Over"
11. Billie Holiday, "If the Moon Turns Green"
12. Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, "Moonlight Becomes You"
13. Tommy Dorsey, "In the Blue of the Evening"
14. Frank Sinatra, "Angel Eyes"
15. Glenn Miller, "Moonlight Serenade"
16. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Stardust"
17. Bob Dylan, "Stardust"
18. Van Morrison, "Moondance"
19. The Smiths, "This Night Has Opened My Eyes"
20. Serge Gainsbourg, "Intoxicated Man (Live)"
21. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Recette de l'amour fou (Live)"
22. Bob Dylan, "Tomorrow is a Long Time"
23. Woody Guthrie, "Gypsy Davy"
24. Dave Van Ronk, "Come Back Baby"
25. Johnny Cash & June Carter, "Help Me Make it Through the Night"
26. The Oscar Peterson Trio, "Saturday Night"
27. Billie Holiday, "Darn that Dream"
28. Thin Lizzy, "Dancing in the Moonlight"