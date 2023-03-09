1. Louis Prima, "I'm Just a Gigolo"
2. Richie Havens, "Sandy"
3. Billie Holiday, "I'll Look Around"
4. Getz/Gilberto, "Para Machucar Meu Coracao"
5. Chet Baker, "Look For the Silver Lining"
6. Willie Nelson, "Stardust"
7. Frank Sinatra, "Be Careful, It's My Heart"
8. Stereolab, "Ticker-Tape of the Unconscious"
9. Esquivel, "Anna"
10. Frank Sinatra, "One for My Baby (And One for the Road) (Live at the Sands)"
11. Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, "San Antonio Rose"
12. Frank Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim, "Change Partners"
13. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "They Can't Take That Away From Me"
14. Jorge Ben, "O Homem Da Gravata Florida"
15. Jacques Dutronc, "Et moi, et moi, et moi"
16. Billie Holiday, "Day In, Day Out"
17. John Coltrane, "I'm Old Fashioned"
18. Henry Thomas, "Bull Doze Blues"
19. Ambrose Campbell, "Yolanda"
20. Dean Martin, "Sweet Memories (Are Made of This)
21. Herb Alpert, "Lady Fingers"
22. Serge Gainsbourg & Bridgette Bardot, "Bonnie & Clyde"
23. Billie Holiday, "You Don't Know What Love Is"
24. Artie Shaw & His Orchestra, "Moonglow"