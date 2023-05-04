1. Love, "Alone Again Or"
2. Candeia, "A Volta"
3. Frank Sinatra, "Night and Day"
4. Dean Martin, "You're Nobody (Til Somebody Loves You)"
5. The Byrds, "Satisfied Mind"
6. Stereolab, "Infinity Girl"
7. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra, "I'd Know You Anywhere"
8. Wayne Shorter, "Black Nile"
9. Dean Martin, "Medley (Live 1963)"
10. Beirut, "The Bunker"
11. Ella Fitzgerald & Duke Ellington, "Don't Get Around Much Anymore"
12. David Bowie, "Weeping Wall"
13. Bruno Pernadas, "Galaxy"
14. Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, "Trouble in Mind"
15. Beirut, "Cliquot"
16. Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra, "Moments in the Moonlight"
17. Billie Holiday, "Lover Man"
18. Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, "A Maiden's Prayer"
19. Chet Baker, "I Fall in Love Too Easily"
20. Pizzicato Five, "Twiggy Twiggy"
21. Miles Davis, "Diane"
22. Serge Gainsbourg, "Bonnie & Clyde"
23. David Bowie, "Sound and Vision"
24. Frank Sinatra, "It Was A Very Good Year (Live at the Sands)