This week, Cocktail goes Country, as we explore how the genre of country music and that lounge-y, vocal jazz sound blend together.
1. Terry Allen, "Cocktails for Three" - 1979
2. Bob Dylan, "Wallflower" - 1991
3. Willie Nelson, "Who's Sorry Now?" - 1981
4. Adolph Hofner, "How I Miss You Tonight" - 1994
5. George Harrison, "If Not For You" - 1971
6. Serge Gainsbourg, "Hold Up" - 1966
7. Ray Price, "Night Life" - 1963
8. Webb Pierce, "More and More" - 1954
9. Merle Haggard, "Unforgettable" - 2007
10. Frank Sinatra, "Watertown" - 1970
11. Bob Dylan, "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" - 1967
12. George Strait, "Beyond the Blue Neon" - 1990
13. Marty Robbins, "Clara" - 1961
14. Bob Wills, "Time Changes Everything" - 1939
15. Jerry Jeff Walker, "But Not For Me" - 2003
16. Neil Young, "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" - 1970
17. Stereolab, "Spark Plug" - 1996
18. Los Tres Ases, "Contigo a La Distancia" - 1943
19. George Strait, "Heaven Must Be Wondering Where You Are" - 1989
20. George Harrison, "Behind That Locked Door" - 1971
21. Terry Allen, "Rendezvous USA" - 1979
22. Willie Nelson, "Stardust" - 1978
23. Stereolab, "Pack Yr Romantic Mind" - 1993
24. The Zombies, "Time of the Season" - 1968
25. John Conlee, "Friday Night Blues" - 1980
26. Johnny Hallyday, "Viens Danser Le Twist" - 1962
27. Adolph Hofner, "We Played A Game" - 1994
28. Ray Price, "Deep Water" - 1957
29. Bob Wills, "San Antonio Rose" - 1933
30. Serge Gainsbourg, "Ma Lou Marilou" - 1976
31. Jerry Jeff Walker, "Sangria Wine" - 1971
32. Adolph Hofner, "Shiner Song (Farewell to Prague)" - 1994