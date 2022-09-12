Cocktail Capers

This week, Cocktail goes Country, as we explore how the genre of country music and that lounge-y, vocal jazz sound blend together.

1. Terry Allen, "Cocktails for Three" - 1979

2. Bob Dylan, "Wallflower" - 1991

3. Willie Nelson, "Who's Sorry Now?" - 1981

4. Adolph Hofner, "How I Miss You Tonight" - 1994

5. George Harrison, "If Not For You" - 1971

6. Serge Gainsbourg, "Hold Up" - 1966

7. Ray Price, "Night Life" - 1963

8. Webb Pierce, "More and More" - 1954

9. Merle Haggard, "Unforgettable" - 2007

10. Frank Sinatra, "Watertown" - 1970

11. Bob Dylan, "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" - 1967

12. George Strait, "Beyond the Blue Neon" - 1990

13. Marty Robbins, "Clara" - 1961

14. Bob Wills, "Time Changes Everything" - 1939

15. Jerry Jeff Walker, "But Not For Me" - 2003

16. Neil Young, "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" - 1970

17. Stereolab, "Spark Plug" - 1996

18. Los Tres Ases, "Contigo a La Distancia" - 1943

19. George Strait, "Heaven Must Be Wondering Where You Are" - 1989

20. George Harrison, "Behind That Locked Door" - 1971

21. Terry Allen, "Rendezvous USA" - 1979

22. Willie Nelson, "Stardust" - 1978

23. Stereolab, "Pack Yr Romantic Mind" - 1993

24. The Zombies, "Time of the Season" - 1968

25. John Conlee, "Friday Night Blues" - 1980

26. Johnny Hallyday, "Viens Danser Le Twist" - 1962

27. Adolph Hofner, "We Played A Game" - 1994

28. Ray Price, "Deep Water" - 1957

29. Bob Wills, "San Antonio Rose" - 1933

30. Serge Gainsbourg, "Ma Lou Marilou" - 1976

31. Jerry Jeff Walker, "Sangria Wine" - 1971

32. Adolph Hofner, "Shiner Song (Farewell to Prague)" - 1994

