1. Stereolab, "Miss Modular" - 1996
2. Art Van Damme Quinter, "If I Had You" - 1954
3. Serge Gainsbourg/Readymade, "Aeroplanes (Bold Remix)" - 2001
4. Basil Kirchin, "Sketch Two" - 1968
5. Oscar Peterson, "Of the Outside Looking In" - 1957
6. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "They Can't Take That Away From Me" - 1956
7. Lee Morgan, "P.S. I Love You" - 1956
8. Billie Holiday, "Everything I Have Is Yours" - 1957
9. Belle & Sebastian, "Judy and the Dream of Horses" - 1996
10. Love, "The Red Telephone" - 1967
11. Serge Gainsbourg, "Requiem pour un Twister" - 1962
12. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Saison des Pluies" - 1964
13. Art Van Damme Quintet, "The Breeze and I" - 1954
14. Oh! Penelope, "Lait au Miel" - 1996
15. Van Morrison, "Moondance" - 1970
16. Art Van Damme Quintet, "Bach Meets El Mambo" - 1954
17. Love, "Maybe the People..." - 1967
18. Ella Fitzgerald, "How High the Moon (Live)" - Undated
19. Dinah Washington, "This Can't Be Love" - 1955
20. Candeia, "Alegria Perdida" - 1975
21. Chet Baker, "My Ideal" - 1954
22. Niza, "A Contraluz (Live)" - 2006
23. Fishmans, "Pokka Pokka" - 1997
24. Belle & Sebastian, "Don't Leave the Light On, Baby" - 2000
25. Art Van Damme Quintet, "The Continental" - 1954
26. Billie Holiday, "It Had to Be You" - 1956