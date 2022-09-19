Cocktail Capers

1. Stereolab, "Miss Modular" - 1996

2. Art Van Damme Quinter, "If I Had You" - 1954

3. Serge Gainsbourg/Readymade, "Aeroplanes (Bold Remix)" - 2001

4. Basil Kirchin, "Sketch Two" - 1968

5. Oscar Peterson, "Of the Outside Looking In" - 1957

6. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "They Can't Take That Away From Me" - 1956

7. Lee Morgan, "P.S. I Love You" - 1956

8. Billie Holiday, "Everything I Have Is Yours" - 1957

9. Belle & Sebastian, "Judy and the Dream of Horses" - 1996

10. Love, "The Red Telephone" - 1967

11. Serge Gainsbourg, "Requiem pour un Twister" - 1962

12. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Saison des Pluies" - 1964

13. Art Van Damme Quintet, "The Breeze and I" - 1954

14. Oh! Penelope, "Lait au Miel" - 1996

15. Van Morrison, "Moondance" - 1970

16. Art Van Damme Quintet, "Bach Meets El Mambo" - 1954

17. Love, "Maybe the People..." - 1967

18. Ella Fitzgerald, "How High the Moon (Live)" - Undated

19. Dinah Washington, "This Can't Be Love" - 1955

20. Candeia, "Alegria Perdida" - 1975

21. Chet Baker, "My Ideal" - 1954

22. Niza, "A Contraluz (Live)" - 2006

23. Fishmans, "Pokka Pokka" - 1997

24. Belle & Sebastian, "Don't Leave the Light On, Baby" - 2000

25. Art Van Damme Quintet, "The Continental" - 1954

26. Billie Holiday, "It Had to Be You" - 1956

