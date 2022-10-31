1. Neil Young, "Speaking Out" - 1975
2. Bob Dylan, "Bye & Bye" - 2001
3. Billie Holiday, "Autumn in New York" - 1956
4. Louis Prima, "When You're Smiling" - 1957
5. Chet Baker, "Let's Get Lost" - 1954
6. Astrud Gilberto, "Agua de Beber" - 1967
7. Miles Davis, "Milestones" - 1958
8. Jacques Dutronc, "Les Cactus" - 1966
9. Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, "That Old Feeling" - 1957
10. Django Reinhardt, "Vette" - 1950s
11. Jacques Dutronc, "Le Petit Jardin" - 1966
12. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Nuit D'Octobre" - 1960
13. McFadden & Whitehead, "I've Been Pushed Aside" - 1979
14. Prince, "The Ballad of Dorothy Parker" - 1987
15. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Recette de l'amour Fou (Live)" - 1963
16. Getz/Gilberto, "Para Machucar Meu Coração" - 1964
17. Miles Davis, "Maiysha" - 1971
18. Billie Holiday, "Lover, Come Back to Me" - 1956
19. Chet Baker, "I'm Old Fashioned" - 1956
20. Louis Prima, "Basin Street Blues" - 1956
21. Dizzy Gillespie, "Con Alma" - 1954
22. Ella Fitzgerald, "You Turned the Tables on Me" - 1955
23. Serge Gainsbourg, "Je Suis Venu Te Dire" - 1973