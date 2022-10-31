Cocktail Capers

1. Neil Young, "Speaking Out" - 1975

2. Bob Dylan, "Bye & Bye" - 2001

3. Billie Holiday, "Autumn in New York" - 1956

4. Louis Prima, "When You're Smiling" - 1957

5. Chet Baker, "Let's Get Lost" - 1954

6. Astrud Gilberto, "Agua de Beber" - 1967

7. Miles Davis, "Milestones" - 1958

8. Jacques Dutronc, "Les Cactus" - 1966

9. Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, "That Old Feeling" - 1957

10. Django Reinhardt, "Vette" - 1950s

11. Jacques Dutronc, "Le Petit Jardin" - 1966

12. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Nuit D'Octobre" - 1960

13. McFadden & Whitehead, "I've Been Pushed Aside" - 1979

14. Prince, "The Ballad of Dorothy Parker" - 1987

15. Serge Gainsbourg, "La Recette de l'amour Fou (Live)" - 1963

16. Getz/Gilberto,  "Para Machucar Meu Coração" - 1964

17. Miles Davis, "Maiysha" - 1971

18. Billie Holiday, "Lover, Come Back to Me" - 1956

19. Chet Baker, "I'm Old Fashioned" - 1956

20. Louis Prima, "Basin Street Blues" - 1956

21. Dizzy Gillespie, "Con Alma" - 1954

22. Ella Fitzgerald, "You Turned the Tables on Me" - 1955

23. Serge Gainsbourg, "Je Suis Venu Te Dire" - 1973

Load comments