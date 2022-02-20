This week's show was split into 3 parts-
Part 1: An Introductory Course on Electronic Music:
1. "Alberto Balsalm" by Aphex Twin (1995)
2. "Windows" by Daniel Lopatin (2019)
3. "digitalization" by Roma Zuckerman (2021)
4. "Trans Siberian Express (Original Mix)" by Nikita Zabelin (2018)
5. "Midi Sans Frontieres (Avec Batterie)" by Squarepusher (2020)
6. "Arpeggi" by Kelly Lee Owens (2020)
7. "Fantasy" by Against All Logic (2020)
Part 2: A showcase of the Body Musick (Colombian Label) catalogue and affiliated acts:
1. "Touching Fibers" by Filmmaker (2021)
2. "Tokko" by T.D.D (The Dancing Devil) (2021)
3. "Flesh Search Engine" by Renderer (2021)
4. "Emphasis Jit" by DJ これからの緊急災害 (2021)
5. "Psychological Warfare" by Psychick Wound (2021)
6. "Warcid Dance 2" by Zaax (2021)
7. "Jungle's Law" by Filmmaker (2020)
Part 3: Conclusion
1. "Bias" by Floating Points (2019)
2. "The beginning" by Andy Stott & Alison Skidmore (2021)
3. "Stranger" by Amusement Machine (2021)
4. "IZ-US" by Aphex Twin (1997)