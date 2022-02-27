Concrete and Steel
DJ Phantom

Today for the first themed episode of Concrete and Steel we covered the African Electronic Scene from it's inception to today. Happy Black History Month!

Part 1: The Early Pioneers:

1. "The Coffee Cola Song" by Francis Bebey (1982) 

2. "Good Name" by William Onyeabor (1983)

3. "Dju Ya Feza" by Zazou/Bikaye/Cy1 (1983)

Part 2: Contemporary South African House: 

1. "Nangu" by Lemon & Herb (2019)

2. "Yauna" by Darque ft. Da Capo & Idd Aziz, remixed by Nandu (2019)

3. "Khala Zome" by KingSfiso ft. Mbuso Khoza (2018)

Part 3: The Nyege Nyege Collective (Kampala, Uganda based Label):

1. "SONSHITSU" by Slikback (2019)

2. "Ekivuuma" by Don Zilla (2021)

3. "Poeng Ka Poeng Ka" by De Schuuman (2021)

Part 4: Conclusion:

1. "Masambe - Santiago Garcia Remix" by Stones & Bones, Mpumi, & Santiago Garcia (2017)

2. "Eh! Yaye" by Zazou/Bikaye/Cy1 (1983)  

