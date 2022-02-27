Today for the first themed episode of Concrete and Steel we covered the African Electronic Scene from it's inception to today. Happy Black History Month!
Part 1: The Early Pioneers:
1. "The Coffee Cola Song" by Francis Bebey (1982)
2. "Good Name" by William Onyeabor (1983)
3. "Dju Ya Feza" by Zazou/Bikaye/Cy1 (1983)
Part 2: Contemporary South African House:
1. "Nangu" by Lemon & Herb (2019)
2. "Yauna" by Darque ft. Da Capo & Idd Aziz, remixed by Nandu (2019)
3. "Khala Zome" by KingSfiso ft. Mbuso Khoza (2018)
Part 3: The Nyege Nyege Collective (Kampala, Uganda based Label):
1. "SONSHITSU" by Slikback (2019)
2. "Ekivuuma" by Don Zilla (2021)
3. "Poeng Ka Poeng Ka" by De Schuuman (2021)
Part 4: Conclusion:
1. "Masambe - Santiago Garcia Remix" by Stones & Bones, Mpumi, & Santiago Garcia (2017)
2. "Eh! Yaye" by Zazou/Bikaye/Cy1 (1983)