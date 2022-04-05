This show occurred exactly on my birthday so for a big birthday special I featured my personal favorite electronic tracks of all time!
(Some tracks were featured in previous episodes)
1. "We Can Make The World Stop" by The Glitch Mob (2011)
2. "Around the World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" by Daft Punk (2007)
3. "Hajnal" by Venetian Snares (2005)
4. "55 Year Old Daughter (Extended Mix)" by Giant Swan (2019)
5. "Bleak" by Maenad Veyl (2019)
6. "Dark Steering" by Squarepusher (2012)
7. "Windowlicker" by Aphex Twin (1999)
8. "Camelo" by JASSS (2021)
9. "Tokko" by T.D.D (The Dancing Devil) (2021)
10. "Psychological Warfare" by Psychick Wound (2021)
11. "I Bite Through It" by Oneohtrix Point Never (2015)
12. "Touching Fibers" by Filmmaker (2021)
13. "Newlove" by Sewerslvt (2020)
14. "Flame Thrower" by Apollo Noir (2020)
15. "Possession/Control" by Samuel Kerridge (2017)
16. "Two Autumns" by Croatian Amor & Scandinavian Star (2020)
17. "One More Time" by Daft Punk (2001)