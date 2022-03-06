For an early International Women's Day celebration, this episode featured exclusively female DJs and Producers.
1. "Cathedral" by Kilbourne (2022)
2. "Smoke Eater" by Somniac One (2021)
3. "t00 late" by Swan Meat (2020)
4. "Acceleration" by RUI HO (2019)
5. "Act of the Empress" by Pan Daijing (2017)
6. "Pitted" by Pharmakon (2013)
7. "Camelo" by JASSS (2021)
8. "Darklite" by Sky H1 (2021)
9. "Jeanette" by Kelly Lee Owens (2020)
10. "Misfits of Broken Dreams" by Borusiade (2019)
11. "Newlove" by Sewerslvt (2020)
12. "Ode to Sophie" by AJA (2021)
13. "BIPP" by SOPHIE (2015)
14. "Claim It" by Klein (2019)
15. "Play Odds" by Golin (2020)
16. "Abolition (Infrared)" by Elysia Crampton (2020)
17. "Fantas Hardcore" by Caterina Barbieri & Baseck (2021)
18. "Cast of Mind" by Kali Malone (2018)