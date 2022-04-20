This episode was all focused on electronic bands that fuse electronic instrumentation with traditional vocals as well as fusions with genres like industrial, punk, post-punk, metal, dark-pop, and new-wave. Beginning with classic industrial and transitioning into contemporary retrowave. Lots of 80s aesthetics in this episode!
1. "Head Like A Hole" by Nine Inch Nails (1989)
2. "Burning Inside" by Ministry (1989)
3. "Die Now, Live Later" by KMFDM (1990)
4. "Badlife" by My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult (1993)
5. "Right Where It Belongs" by Nine Inch Nails (2005)
6. "STRANGE DAYS (1999)" by HEALTH (2019)
7. "Underworld USA" by Cold Cave (2011)
8. "Far" by The Soft Moon (2015)
9. "Softcore" by Tamaryn (2015)
10. "Instrument" by SUUNS (2016)
11. "Hour Fortress" by Light Asylum (2012)
12. "Turn Away" by Kontravoid (2019)
13. "Never Leave Me" by Sixth June (2018)
14. "THE MESSAGE - BIG TIME KILL RMX" by HEALTH & Big Time Kill (2020)
15. "Without Love" by Alice Glass (2017)
16. "Give Something" by The Soft Moon (2018)
17. "Blacken the Other Eye" by Street Sects (2017)
18. "Stranger" by Maenad Veyl & Years Of Denial (2020)
19. "Too Deep" by Kontravoid (2019)
20. "WITCH HUNT" by Alice Glass (2022)
21. "Shallow Tears" by Light Asylum (2012)
22. "Pain - Radio Edit" by Boy Harsher (2018)
23. "Afterlife" by Public Memory (2017)
24. "ISN'T EVERYONE" by HEALTH & Nine Inch Nails (2022)