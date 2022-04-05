Gabber music special tonight! Covering the gabber genre from the origins of European hardcore to the "Thunderdome" parties of Holland to the modern resurgence.
1. "We Have Arrived" by Mescalinum United (1991)
2. "Poing!" by Rotterdam Termination Source (1992)
3. "The Blood Of An English Muffin" by English Muffin (1993)
4. "Brain Crash" by Hardsequencer (1994)
5. "Life Is Like A Dance" by DJ Paul Elstak (1995)
6. "Tears Don't Lie" by Mark 'Oh (1994)
7. "Rock Dizz" by Diss Reaction (1995)
8. "Mellow Moenie Mauwe" by Bodylotion (1994)
9. "Funky Twisted" by Lenny Dee & The Hardcore Warriors (2001)
10. "Insanity" by The Hitsquad (2001)
11. "I Am Forever (Hellraising Mix)" by Source Code & Reflect (2006)
12. "Oh Oh Boy" by Omar Santana (1995)
13. "You Will Die" by DJ Paul Elstak ft. Headbanger (2002)
14. "Here We Go" by The Butcha (2004)
15. "Thunderdome Till We Die" by 3 Steps Ahead (2000)
16. "Demolition" by Tommyknocker (2003)
17. "Paradox" by Rottencore (2020)
18. "God Is A Gabber (2019 Refix)" by Rotterdam Terror Corps (2019)
19. "Sameton 10 Ton" by Gabber Modus Operandi (2019)
20. "Rockin Fire" by Radium (2013)
21. "Forgotten Moments" by Lenny Dee (2001)
22. "A brand new dance" by Square Dimensione (1994)
23. "Bombing Ear Drumz" by Paul Elstak & The Stunned Guys & Mc Ruffian (2002)