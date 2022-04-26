This was quite possibly my most intense mix of the year. The perfect blend of aggression and hype. Hardcore but danceable.
1. "Gladius" by GAIKA & Mun Sing (2022)
2. "Human Nature" by DÆMON (2018)
3. "PLAISIR PLAISIR" by Phace & Affe Maria (2021)
4. "Lost in Nothing" by Mutant Joe (2021)
5. "AS Too Wrong" by Amnesia Scanner (2018)
6. "Splitter" by Filmmaker (2022)
7. "KOMBAT" by Slikback & Brodinski ft. Modulaw (2022)
8. "Face of Electric - jondu Remix" by Tzusing & jondu (2021)
9. "Freak" by LEECH & Anonymous Club (2022)
10. "Nightmare at 20.000 Feet" by Umwelt & Nite Fleit (2022)
11. "step 2" by Nikki Nair (2022)
12. "Like a Snake" by Julien Andreas (2022)
13. "Printer Jam" by Mistabishi (2009)
14. "Acid Zdoch" by Maelstrom (2022)
15. "Dark Rain" by Current Value (2006)
16. "Righteous" by LU2K (2022)
17. "Tinsel Teeth" by Kilbourne (2021)
18. "The Abyss" by Deathmachine (2021)
19. "Jack No. 7" by Igneon System ft. Krtm (2015)
20. "Perverse Exhibitionism" by Julien Andreas (2018)
21. "Aztec" by Spor (2009)
22. "Metal Zone Solid" by Zaax (2021)