Behold! Possibly my least accessible playlist yet!
This episode was all contemporary electronic noise music, so expect very loud busy and downright bizarre compositions. Buckle up, things are about to get... interesting.
1. "Fever" by Dreamcrusher (2019)
2. "Spit It Out" by Pharmakon (2019)
3. "A Feast Before The Drought" by Puce Mary (2018)
4. "Disgrace" by Lana Del Rabies (2018)
5. "Metal" by Pan Daijing (2021)
6. "Kubro" by Raja Kirik (2021)
7. "U Said U Were" by Dis Fig (2019)
8. "Celestial Decay" by 7777 の天使 (2020)
9. "Attachment Style" by KAVARI (2022)
10. "No Prayers Will Help You Here" by The Empire Line (2020)
11. "MIEN" by Slikback (2022)
12. "Insular" by Operant (2016)
13. "Breath Of Wind Sows The Seed" by Body Sculptures (2016)
14. "CLOUD HEAD" by FUMU (2021)
15. "Whip" by NAKED (2017)
16. "death is quite clearly not what it used to be" by Leo (2021)
17. "Tower" by Helm (2021)
18. "Spisbah" by Giant Swan (2019)
19. "Fury Passage" by Booker Stardrum (2021)
20. "Untitled 3" by Mark Fell & Gábor Lázár (2015)
21. "s4e' by Grischa Lichtenberger (2020)
22. "Blaze" by Shapednoise & JK Flesh (2019)
23. "The Other Blackbirds Required Shipping To Their Final Resting Places Which Necessitated Their Wings Being Sawed Off By Worldwide Aircraft Recovery" by Vatican Shadow (2021)