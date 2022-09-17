For episode 26 - It's Alphabet Soup, C&S style!
26 tracks, one for each letter, from A to Z with lots of variety from all different electronic sub-genres.
Shoutout to DJ Tails and The Eggman, the former hosts of The Alphabet Soup show who created the concept.
1. "Armature" by Maenad Veyl (2020)
2. "Bifurcation Towards Chaos" by Apollo Noir (2019)
3. "Coral Spate" by Rivet (2020)
4. "Deep" by Surgeon (2016)
5. "Encounters" by Debit (2019)
6. "Fizz City" by Blawan (2021)
7. "Gravity Can Not Catch You (地心引力抓不住你)" by Tzusing (2017)
8. "Hot Pursuit" by Commodo (2020)
9. "Initial" by E-Saggila (2016)
10. "Jaded" by Lone (2014)
11. "Karma" by Whitearmor (2020)
12. "Luxury Problems" by Andy Stott (2012)
13. "Memories of Grass" by Perila (2021)
14. "Nurseryriddimz" by Tommy Holohan (2020)
15. "Object Orient" by Plaid (1993)
16. "Pow Pow" by Marten Hørger & Phace (2021)
17. "QKThr" by Aphex Twin (2001)
18. "Rat Run" by Perc (2017)
19. "Sinking" by Hyph11e (2019)
20. "Trigger Finger" by ZULI (2018)
21. "Unhealed" by Maenad Veyl (2019)
22. "Vengeance Video" by Lone (2014)
23. "Wacky Leaders" by Filmmaker (2020)
24. "Xanadu" by Ummet Ozcan (2022)
25. "Yamanote Line (原宿)" by Varg²™ (2017)
26. "Zounds Perspex" by Squarepusher (2009)