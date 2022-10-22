Breakcore special pt. 2 - Pandemic era online breakcore:
1. "Cloud Nine" by Machine Girl (2022)
2. "Resurrection" by C!erra My$t (2020)
3. "DogWalk2000" by NANORAY (2020)
4. "Liquid Angel Paralysis" by bye2 (2020)
5. "AM FM" by Vertigoaway (2020)
6. "GALAXY FORCE" by DJ CAMGIRL (2021)
7. "Amethyst Sex Magick" by Windowshopping (2022)
8. "Face Filters in Digi-Court" by 3mouth (2022)
9. "NewGame+" by Trashiii (2022)
10. "Subterranean Loner" by Ftlframe (2022)
11. "missing u" by DJ Kuroneko (2020)
12. "Ecifircas" by Sewerslvt (2020)
13. "self Worth" by Harmful Logic (2020)
14. "人々の繋がり" by AKIBA (2021)
15. "hello?" by TURQUOISEDEATH (2022)
16. "My Head Hurts" by strxwberrymilk (2021)
17. "Bliss" by Golemm (2021)
18. "Body Parts" by Acetantina (2021)
19. "Void EVENT" by Kaizo Slumber (2021)
20. "FX jungle" by Golden Boy (2019)
21. "angels_ascending" by ooxygen (2021)
22. "Dream Eater" by Purity Filter (2021)
23. "Virtual Sanctuary" by TOKYOPILL (2021)
24. "Blades" by Midbooze (2022)
25. "ghost//twin" by Blksmiith (2022)
26. "luvshøkk" by Zaphyre (2019)
27. "drift" by eightiesheadachetape (2020)
28. "Lost Fragments" by Glitchtrode (2021)