I'm proud to present "Phantom in the Machine"; a Concrete and Steel Halloween Special!
Featuring the creepiest, eeriest, and most sinister dark techno and electronic music. Guaranteed to get your blood-curdling and your bones rattling!
1. "The Darkness Will Find You - Original Mix" by Unconscious (2021)
2. "The Hound" by Filmmaker (2019)
3. "Twelve Regions" by Maenad Veyl (2019)
4. "O Vento Chama Seu Nome" by Ninos Du Brasil (2017)
5. "Aging" by Cemetery (2019)
6. "3 Occultt 3" by Janusz Jurga (2020)
7. "We Have Come To Bring Rain (Summer Solstice Terror)" by Vatican Shadow & Salford Electronics (2020)
8. "Shared Delusion" by Black Propaganda (2020)
9. "Built on Scars" by Ancient Methods (2016)
10. "Taiko Death Rhythm" by Maenad Veyl (2018)
11. "Binding By Oath" by Phase Fatale (2020)
12. "Baksimba" by Nihiloxica (2019)
13. "In Your Pit - The Bug remix" by JK Flesh & The Bug (2019)
14. "Forsaken" by Restive Plaggona (2019)
15. "Blade in Moscow" by Kilbourne (2018)
16. "Bad Breath" by Stallion's Stud (2019)
17. "Sadist" by Celldöd (2018)
18. "Murder" by Extermination Expression (2018)
19. "Is It Over Yet" by Years Of Denial (2018)
20. "Descender" by Konkurs (2017)