For the triumphant return of Concrete and Steel I created a unique genre-blend of electronic music featuring EDM, hyperpop, noisy club and more! With lots of pitch-shifted vocals, fast-paced beats, Spanish-lyrics, and queer representation, this is truly a unique playlist that brings lots of positive vibes.
1. "SICK OF BEING HONEST" by MILKBLOOD (2020)
2. "Entre Amigos" by Cienfuegos (2016)
3. "Quema Rueda" by Astrid Gnosis (2019)
4. "AS Acá (feat. Daniela Lalita)" by Amnesia Scanner (2020)
5. "A World Of Service" by JASSS (2021)
6. "Doble Tic Azul" by PUTOCHINOMARICÓN (2019)
7. "Watch" by Arca ft. Shygirl (2020)
8. "Drown U" by Iglooghost ft. BABii (2019)
9. "Unlimited Ammo" by Namasenda (2021)
10. "Airhead" by A. G. Cook (2020)
11. "Audio" by EASYFUN (2022)
12. "Effeminacy" by Sega Bodega (2021)
13. "Party - A. G. Cook & Baseck Remix" by Planet 1999 ft. A. G. Cook & Baseck (2021)
14. "Where Are You Now" by Danny L Harle (DJ Danny) (2021)
15. "Go Oli Go!" by Oli XL (2021)
16. "Feel the Night" by Powell Tillmans (Powell & Wolfgang Tillmans) (2018)
17. "Hybrid" by Sky H1 (2016)
18. "Come Unto Me" by Lotic (2021)
19. "Whole New World - Sophie and Doss Remix" by SOPHIE & Doss (2019)
20. "Poison" by Shygirl (2022)
21. "Calor" by Arca (2020)
22. "Coqueteo" by Dinamarca & Gianluca (2022)
23. "touch" by galen tipton ft. Holly Waxwing & Giant Claw (2019)
24. "I Could Die" by Namasenda (2020)
25. "xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (99jakes Remix)" by 100 gecs & 99jakes (2020)
26. "Luci" by Sega Bodega (2021)
27. "Ocean of Tears - umru Remix" by Caroline Polachek & umru (2020)
28. "AS Tearless (feat. Daniela Lalita)" by Amnesia Scanner (2020)