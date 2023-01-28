I'm proud to announce the return of one of my favorite segments:
It's Phantom's Favorite Finds™ part 3. I'm recapping the very best tracks from each of the last 10 episodes, the hits, the songs I couldn't stop listening to. This ended up being my longest show yet, yet every track is a banger! We first kicked things off with a couple of finds from a project I'd been addicted to.
Segment 1: What I've been listening to lately. (New to this show):
1. "مسار القتال هو مسار الحياة" by pscu (2016)
2. "الطريق الشجعان" by pscu (2016)
Segment 2: Best of Episode 28 (WorldWideWeb Ep.1):
3. "Endongo" by Nihiloxica (2017)
4. "日出東方 唯我不敗" by Tzusing (2017)
5. "Sangkakala" by Gabber Modus Operandi (2018)
6. "Kubali" by MC Yallah & Debmaster (2019)
Segment 3: Best of Episode 29 (Spectrum):
7. "IFTLOYL" by Giant Swan (2017)
8. "Oneness" by Teielte (2022)
9. "Polygon Window" by The Dice Man (1992)
10. "lady of the night" by Vladimir Dubyshkin (2019)
Segment 4: Best of Episode 30 (Breakcore pt.2):
11. "Bliss" by Golemm (2021)
12. "hello?" by TURQUOISEDEATH (2022)
13. "self Worth" by Harmful Logic (2020)
14. "Subterranean Loner" by Ftlframe (2022)
15. "Cloud Nine" by Machine Girl (2022)
Segment 5: Best of Episode 31 (The Phantom in the Machine):
16. "The Darkness Will Find You - Original Mix" by Unconscious (2021)
17. "O Vento Chama Seu Nome" by Ninos Du Brasil (2017)
18. "The Hound" by Filmmaker (2019)
19. "Twelve Regions" by Maenad Veyl (2019)
Segment 6: Best of Episode 32 (Hyper Mix):
20. "SICK OF BEING HONEST" by MILKBLOOD (2020)
21. "AS Acá (feat. Daniela Lalita)" by Amnesia Scanner (2020)
22. "Drown U" by Iglooghost ft. BABii (2019)
23. "AS Tearless (feat. Daniela Lalita)" by Amnesia Scanner (2020)
Segment 7: Best of Episode 33 (WorldWideWeb Ep.2):
24. "Steps Calling" by Yider (2020)
25. "Ends" by Leila Samir (2019)
26. "Kitala Beat" by Tom Blip & Swordman Kitala (2019)
27. "Trench Cadence" by GILA (2018)
Segment 8: Best of Episode 34 (Ambient pt.2):
28. "Sky Blue" by Susumu Yokota (2002)
Segment 9: Best of Episode 35 (Best of 2022 pt.2):
29. "Spacewolf" by Filmmaker (2022)
30. "Blind Date" by Joy Orbison & Overmono ft. ABRA (2022)
Segment 10: Best of Episode 36 ("Back to Formula"):
31. "Hammer" by The Bug ft. Flowdan (2021)
32. "Joy Squad" by Koreless (2021)
Segment 11: Best of Episode 37 (WorldWideWeb Ep.3):
33. "Atfalouna" by Hassan Ideddir (1989)