I was sick as a dog during this show, but not nearly as sick as these tracks! I'm proud to present my flu game, featuring a medley of new releases & classics. These banging beats will infect your soul and cure your musical monotony.
1. "Virus" by Lazerpunk (2020)
2. "Sugar and Air" by Giant Swan (2023)
3. "孝忍狠 (Filial Endure Ruthless)" by Tzusing (2023)
4. "Dusker" by Takaaki Itoh (2013)
5. "Liminality" by Ayesha (2020)
6. "Liquiddity" by Aurora Halal (2019)
7. "Arpex" by Marco Shuttle (2020)
8. "Verticle Shadow" by Black Merlin (2020)
9. "Strawbs" by Karenn (2019)
10. "Sharpen Your Senses" by Shifted (2020)
11. "Acropolis 01 - Marthial Remix" by Stanislav Tolkachev & Marthial (2019)
12. "Open Seam" by Ryuji Takeuchi (2022)
13. "My Dog Eats Beats" by Console (1998)
14. "Kumonoue" by Ryogo Yamamori (2019)
15. "Rise And Fall Of The Empire" by Exterminador (2021)
16. "Shattering" by Answer Code Request (2022)
17. "They Live" by Jonas Kopp (2022)
18. "Obsidian" by Nick León (2018)
19. "There Is No Cure" by Stanislav Tolkachev (2020)
20. "I Feel Sick" by Cocktail Party Effect (2019)