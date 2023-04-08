A return to the classic formula. A fun mix of my favorite finds of the past week. Featuring a bit of IDM, a bit of hardcore techno, a bit of big beat and bit of something else.
1. "NO FLOWERS GROW FROM FROZEN GROUND" by Varg²™ (2021)
2. "Cola Beach" by Youandewan (2020)
3. "Paris 2006" by Axel Boman (2011)
4. "Idris" by Dauwd (2020)
5. "Big Beat Manifesto" by Eden Burns (2020)
6. "Everything U Need" by Overmono (2020)
7. "GAZZOO" by Pedrodollar (2020)
8. "Bail-E" by Mr. Ho + Mogwaa (2020)
9. "Calling All Dancers - Original Mix" by Luca Lozano (2015)
10. "Gadget" by Blawan (2019)
11. "Racka" by Cocktail Party Effect (2022)
12. "Gunup Runup" by Omar S (2017)
13. "Synesthesia - Pariah Remix" by Nathan Melja & Pariah (2020)
14. "Urth Man" by Ex-Terrestrial (2018)
15. "Frozen Sword" by D.K. (2019)
16. "Permadeath" by Mutant Joe (2023)
17. "Game Over" by Sansibar (2020)