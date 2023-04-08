Concrete and Steel
DJ Phantom

A return to the classic formula. A fun mix of my favorite finds of the past week. Featuring a bit of IDM, a bit of hardcore techno, a bit of big beat and bit of something else. 

1. "NO FLOWERS GROW FROM FROZEN GROUND" by Varg²™ (2021)

2. "Cola Beach" by Youandewan (2020)

3. "Paris 2006" by Axel Boman (2011)

4. "Idris" by Dauwd (2020)

5. "Big Beat Manifesto" by Eden Burns (2020)

6. "Everything U Need" by Overmono (2020)

7. "GAZZOO" by Pedrodollar (2020)

8. "Bail-E" by Mr. Ho + Mogwaa (2020)

9. "Calling All Dancers - Original Mix" by Luca Lozano (2015)

10. "Gadget" by Blawan (2019)

11. "Racka" by Cocktail Party Effect (2022)

12. "Gunup Runup" by Omar S (2017)

13. "Synesthesia - Pariah Remix" by Nathan Melja & Pariah (2020)

14. "Urth Man" by Ex-Terrestrial (2018)

15. "Frozen Sword" by D.K. (2019)

16. "Permadeath" by Mutant Joe (2023) 

17. "Game Over" by Sansibar (2020)

