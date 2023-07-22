Finally DJ Phantom returns for the first live episode of C&S since May.
Specially crafted over several weeks this playlist has been composed with much thought to perfectly blend elements of industrial, synthwave, and post -punk with techno and other electronic genres.
Dark, gothic, eerie, elegant, bizarre and beautiful. This playlist represents the best of the grim.
1. "L'Homme" by Blind Delon feat. Maenad Veyl (2023)
2. "Horror Sox" by Red Deviil (2023)
3. "Day Ov The Rope' by Filmmaker (2023)
4. "Defeated By Own Hands - Original Mix" by Teatre (2020)
5. "Tasting Static" by Panther Modern (2019)
6. "Nothing Is Real" by by Kris Baha & Ghosts In The Machine (2023)
7. "Dancing with Demons" by Years Of Denial (2023)
8. "Bell Tolls" by S. Product (2020)
9. "The Pit - Gael Remix" (2023)
10. "Love In The Worst Way" by Comfort Cure (2023)
11. "New Kind Of Cross" by Buzz Kull (2018)
12. "Crashed Communion" by Phase Fatale & Silent Servant (2023)
13. "The City of the Dead" by The Hacker (2023)
14. "Digital Law" by Paradox Obscur (2021)
15. "Tomb Room" by Ritual Howls (2023)
16. "Deep Freeze" by The Mall (2022)
17. "Dancing with A Stranger" by Pointe Noire (2021)
18. "Exodus" by Zarkoff (2022)
19. "B2) The Sacred Handbook - Sydney Valette Remix" by Alpha Sect & Sydney Valette (2022)
20. "Tropas de la Muerte" by Reka & Imperial Black Unit (2020)
21. "Pink Powder" by Red Deviil (2021)
22. "Science Fiction Story. Gekozen" by Zaax (2021)
23. "Corporate Kill Lists" by Psychick Wound (2021)
24. "Code Breakers" by Filmmaker (2023)
25. "Snapdragon" by Red Deviil (2023)