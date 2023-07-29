Pivoting is a part of life. Tonight's show is a mix of the unorthodox and experimental within contemporary electronic.
Come celebrate this "summer denouement" with me. (Shoutout Tony)
UK Garage show coming next week!
1. "Black Dove" by Leon Vynehall (2023)
2. "Branches" by Kangding Ray (2021)
3. "Is It Always Binary (Deeweedub)" by Soulwax (2017)
4. "Metallic" by upsammy (2021)
5. "Maximum Utility" by Barker (2020)
6. "Tablharmonium" by Marco Shuttle (2018)
7. "Serra" by Asusu (2015)
8. "It's Getting Late" by Claro Intelecto (2012)
9. "The Mojo Odyssey" by A Sagittariun (2013)
10. "Cassandra - Original Mix" by Donato Dozzy (2015)
11. "consent" by Brainwaltzera (2022)
12. "Re Assimilate' by FaltyDL (2013)
13. "Find Your Way Out" by Vivian Koch (2020)
14. "Armadillo Beat" by HVL (2020)
15. "Hera" by Andrea (2013)
16. "Emerald Island" by Konduku (2018)
17. "Wonderland - Nathan Melja Version" by Flørist & Nathan Melja (2021)