Concrete and Steel
DJ Phantom

By demand and popular request! Tonight it's a classic and quintessential mix of UK Garage. 

Shoutout to DJ Diamond Life Loverboy. 

(Note that a lot of these songs aren't available on streaming)

1. "Gabriel (Live Garage Version)" by Roy Davis Jr. Feat. Peven Everett (1996)(Note: This track is titled Gabrielle in the US releases) 

2. "I Wanna Know (Will It Be)" by Restless Natives (1998) (Note: not on Spotify)

3. "Push The Love" by Todd Edwards (1997) 

4."Flava Fever" by MJ Cole (1998) 

5. "A Little Bit of Luck" by DJ Luck & MC Neat (1999) 

6. "Neighbourhood (Steve Gurley Vocal Mix)" by Zed Bias Feat. Steve Gurley (2000) 

7. "Just Do It" by Dee Cypher (June 21st - 2023) (Note: not on Spotify)

8. "Be The One" by Groove In Motion (1998) (Note: not on Spotify)

9. "Your Love (RMX)" by Alex Tepper (1995) (Note: not on Spotify)

10. "Saved Soul (Original Mix)" by DJ Narrows (2001) (Note: not on Spotify)

11. "What’s Going On?" by Wookie (2000)

12. "You’re Mine" by MJ Cole Ft. Guy S’mone (2000) 

13. "Wishing I Were Home" by Todd Edwards (2001) 

14. "Re-Rewind - Wideboys Remix" by Artful Dodger & Wideboys ft. Craig David (2000)

