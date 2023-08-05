By demand and popular request! Tonight it's a classic and quintessential mix of UK Garage.
Shoutout to DJ Diamond Life Loverboy.
(Note that a lot of these songs aren't available on streaming)
1. "Gabriel (Live Garage Version)" by Roy Davis Jr. Feat. Peven Everett (1996)(Note: This track is titled Gabrielle in the US releases)
2. "I Wanna Know (Will It Be)" by Restless Natives (1998) (Note: not on Spotify)
3. "Push The Love" by Todd Edwards (1997)
4."Flava Fever" by MJ Cole (1998)
5. "A Little Bit of Luck" by DJ Luck & MC Neat (1999)
6. "Neighbourhood (Steve Gurley Vocal Mix)" by Zed Bias Feat. Steve Gurley (2000)
7. "Just Do It" by Dee Cypher (June 21st - 2023) (Note: not on Spotify)
8. "Be The One" by Groove In Motion (1998) (Note: not on Spotify)
9. "Your Love (RMX)" by Alex Tepper (1995) (Note: not on Spotify)
10. "Saved Soul (Original Mix)" by DJ Narrows (2001) (Note: not on Spotify)
11. "What’s Going On?" by Wookie (2000)
12. "You’re Mine" by MJ Cole Ft. Guy S’mone (2000)
13. "Wishing I Were Home" by Todd Edwards (2001)
14. "Re-Rewind - Wideboys Remix" by Artful Dodger & Wideboys ft. Craig David (2000)