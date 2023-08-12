Tonight I opened up my vault. There's something for everyone here.
Over the past several months I've slowly added tracks to a playlist of bookmarks while I work on each night's playlist. Naturally I amassed a large backlog of b-sides, tracks that were either cut from a particular episode or never found a good home before. Tonight they come together for your listening pleasure.
1. "in a room7 F760" by Aphex Twin (2023)
2. "Krabs" by Kettel (2013)
3. "No Hate Is A Cold Star" by 7038634357 (2018)
4. "Liptones" by Luke Vibert (2003)
5. "Water Jump" by Daniel Avery (2013)
6. "Lonely People After Midnight" by Restive Plaggona (2019)
7. "Drop Shadow" by Szare (2019)
8. "Existential Energy" by J. Wiltshire (2017)
9. "Static Whip" by Katatonic Silentio (2021)
10. "Twist & Turn" by Hugo Massien (2019)
11. "International Wafter" by Adam Pits (2020)
12. "Lil DB Tool" by Skee Mask (2018)
13. "mind_flip" by Two Shell (2023)
14. "Edgerunner" by MAGNAVOLT (2021)
15. "Mind Control" by Alt8 (2021)
16. "i85mixxalbumversion" by Material Girl & PK Shellboy (2022)
17. "Stargate" by Anunaku (2020)
18. "Disarray" by Kercha (2022)
19. "Emotional Intelligence" by Chaos In The CBD with Nathan Haines & Dave Koor (2020)