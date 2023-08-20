For the first ever artist showcase on Concrete and Steel we have a tribute and career showcase of one Mr. Richard D. James, best known as Aphex Twin.
Featuring a mix of classic and contemporary cuts and including booth his most and least accessible songs, this is a great introduction to the music of the pioneer of intelligent dance music.
1. "We Are The Music Makers" by Aphex Twin (1992)
2. "Vordhosbn" by Aphex Twin (2001)
3. "Fingerbib" by Aphex Twin (1996)
4. "Alberto Balsalm" by Aphex Twin (1995)
5. "Pancake Lizard" by Aphex Twin (1995)
6. "Phloam" by Aphex Twin (1992)
7. "Come To Daddy - Pappy Mix" (1997)
8. "Vaz Deferenz" by Aphex Twin (1995)
9. "Quoth" by Polygon Window (1993)
10. "Vodka" by Mike & Rich (Michael Paradinas & Richard D. James) (1996)
11. "Polygon Window" by The Dice Man (1992)
12. "CIRCLONT14 [152.97][shrymoming mix]" by Aphex Twin (2012)
13. "CIRKLON 1" by Aphex Twin (2016)
14. "4 bit 9d api+e+6 [126.26]" by Aphex Twin (2012)
15. "Analogue Bubblebath" by Aphex Twin (1991)
16. "180db_ [130]" by Aphex Twin (2012)
17. "MT1 t29r2" by Aphex Twin (2018)
18. "IZ-US" by Aphex Twin (1997)
19. "Blackbox Life Recorder 21f" by Aphex Twin (2023)
20. "Windowlicker" by Aphex Twin (1999)
21. "Aphex Twin - Alberto Balsalm (Super Mario 64 Remix)" by on4word (2022)
(Note: track 21 was made by a small YouTuber. Please show your support to their channel)