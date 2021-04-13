Voyager (By the Sea) - Fleece

Waves - Nice Dog

Drift - Ratatat

I'll Be On The Water - Akron/Family

Homeless Man In Addidas - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Little Palm Tree - Sonntag

Forever - Pete Drave

Lysergic Bliss - of Montreal

Troupeau bleu - Cortex

You Can Have It All - Yo La Tengo

Away - Mons Vi

You're Crossing a River (Golden Suits Cover) - Daniel Rossen

Like a Ship - Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir

All The Glitters - Death In Vegas

Chains And Things - B.B. King

You've Got a Woman - Lion

Dedicated To The One I Love - The Mamas & The Papas

I'll Be Around - Fog Lake 

Waters of March - Art Garfunkel

Better Days -Graham Nash

Tonight - Richard Hawley 

As Long As We're Together - The Lemon Twigs 

Kingston - Faye Webster

Trying - Bop English

Pop Therapy - Video Age

Like An Animal - Alfie Templeman

