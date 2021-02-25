ep. 2

Lost in Yesterday - Tame Impala

The Reservoir - Small Forward

I Want You (She's So Heavy) - The Beatles

Unbroken Chain - Grateful Dead

All Things Must Pass - George Harrison

Charlotte's Thong - Connan Mockasin

I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) - The Electric Prunes

I Adore You - Molly Burch

Hide In Plain Sight - Jim James

T.I.B.W.F. - The Budos Band

Work This Time - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sundown Syndrome - Tame Impala

Time of the Season (Mono Version) - The Zombies

A Day In The Life - Gàbor Szabó, The California Dreamers

Any Color You Like - Pink Floyd

The Magician - Andy Shauf

I Want You (She's So Heavy) - Soulive

Innerspace - The Apples in Stereo 

Back Vision Test - Vulfpeck

This Night Has Opened My Eyes - The Smiths

Sundried - Brién

Springful - Adult Jazz

Always Blue - Foreign/National

True Affection - The Blow

Baby - Donnie & Joe Emerson

Space Song - Beach House

Cactus - Sam Evian 

