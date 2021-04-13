Trapped in Your Universe - Fat Camp

Flowers On The Wall - Tomorrows Tulips 

I Only Have Eyes for You - Tashaki Miyaki 

Lets Get Breakfast - Walter Mitty and His Orchestra 

I Can't Tell You Why - Eagles

Moses - Nino Ferrer

Just Kissed My Baby - The Meters

Fried Neck Bones and some Homefries - Willie Bobo, Melvin Lastie 

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat - (with audience) - Pentangle

The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin

Beauty - The Shivers

Gold Dust - Duster

Sweetness - Yes

A Woman Left Lonely - Janis Joplin 

Ett Stilla Regn - Ashley Eriksson

Five String Serenade - Mazzy Star

Love of Mine - Bardo Martinez

It just Comes and Goes - Old Man Canyon

3Am Spiritual - Smith Westerns

Stop Tonight - Yellowbirds

Have You Seen the Stars Tonite - Paul Kantner

Excuses - The Morning Benders 

Soft & Warm - Voxtrot 

Xanadu - The GOASTT (The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger)

Eyes Be Closed - Washed Out

Shalala - Moses Gun Collective

Genuis of Love - Tom Tom Club

Swinging Party - The Replacements

