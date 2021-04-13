Milk And Honey - Mick Drake
Clean Elvis - Dan Reeder
Blue Bell - Golden Daze
Alligator Girl - Langhorne Slim
NOBO - Tijuana Panthers
Growin' Up - GUM
Daddy Long Legs - Midnight Sister
Son of a Beach - The Polarity
Sweet Moon - Reverend Baron
Manhattan - Cat Power
Some Feeling - Mild Orange
In the Kingdom - Mazzy Star
Below The Valleys - Louis Cole
Ease Yourself and Glide - Parsley Sound
Bones - Crumb
Cinnamon - Palehound
Sweetest Talk - Habibi
No Voodoo - Allah-las
Perth - Beircut
Pork Belly - Bastien Keb
Slop - Forth Wanderers
Postmodern Girl - jeremy messersmith
Out Of Time - The Rolling Stones
Love Her Madly - The Doors
Everybody Loves The Sunshine - Roy Ayers Ubiquity
Inspiration Information - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Aurora Borealis - Meat Puppets
Strictly Rule - Vetiver