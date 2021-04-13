Milk And Honey - Mick Drake

Clean Elvis - Dan Reeder

Blue Bell - Golden Daze

Alligator Girl - Langhorne Slim 

NOBO - Tijuana Panthers 

Growin' Up - GUM

Daddy Long Legs - Midnight Sister 

Son of a Beach - The Polarity

Sweet Moon - Reverend Baron

Manhattan - Cat Power

Some Feeling - Mild Orange

In the Kingdom - Mazzy Star

Below The Valleys - Louis Cole

Ease Yourself and Glide - Parsley Sound

Bones - Crumb

Cinnamon - Palehound

Sweetest Talk - Habibi 

No Voodoo - Allah-las

Perth - Beircut

Pork Belly - Bastien Keb

Slop - Forth Wanderers

Postmodern Girl - jeremy messersmith

Out Of Time - The Rolling Stones

Love Her Madly - The Doors

Everybody Loves The Sunshine - Roy Ayers Ubiquity

Inspiration Information - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Aurora Borealis - Meat Puppets

Strictly Rule - Vetiver

