Dad Rock graphic

Cream – I Feel Free

Felt – World

The Who – I Can See For Miles

Jimi Hendrix – If 6 Was 9

Tommy James & The Shondells – I’m Alive

Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses

Cactus – Evil

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer

13th Floor Elevators – You’re Gonna Miss Me

Count Five – Pyschotic Reaction

The Stooges - 1969

The Pretty Things – She’s A Lover

Ultimate Spinach – Gilded Lamp of the Cosmos

The Yardbirds – Happenings Ten Years Time Ago

The Open Mind – Magic Potion

Love – Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Ramble Tamble

John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – The Super-Natural

Rory Gallagher – Can’t Believe It’s True

Canned Heat – Time Was

Quicksilver Messenger Service – Why Do You Love -Pt.1

Jefferson Airplane – Tobacco Road

Kaleidoscope – The Sky Children

The Byrds – Eight Miles High

The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today

Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows

