Cream – I Feel Free
Felt – World
The Who – I Can See For Miles
Jimi Hendrix – If 6 Was 9
Tommy James & The Shondells – I’m Alive
Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses
Cactus – Evil
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
13th Floor Elevators – You’re Gonna Miss Me
Count Five – Pyschotic Reaction
The Stooges - 1969
The Pretty Things – She’s A Lover
Ultimate Spinach – Gilded Lamp of the Cosmos
The Yardbirds – Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
The Open Mind – Magic Potion
Love – Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Ramble Tamble
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – The Super-Natural
Rory Gallagher – Can’t Believe It’s True
Canned Heat – Time Was
Quicksilver Messenger Service – Why Do You Love -Pt.1
Jefferson Airplane – Tobacco Road
Kaleidoscope – The Sky Children
The Byrds – Eight Miles High
The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows