Dad Rock.jpeg

Just A Girl / No Doubt

Doll Parts / Hole

Rebel Girl / Bikini Kill

What's Up? / 4 Non Blondes

Limp / Fiona Apple

Kool Thing / Sonic Youth

Not Sorry / The Cranberries

The The Empty / Le Tigre

All I Really Want / Alanis Morisette

Supervixen / Garbage

Activity Grrrl / Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Won't Tell / Babes in Toyland

Seether / Veruca Salt

Landslide / Fleetwood Mac

Romeo And Juliet / Indigo Girls

Dress / PJ Harvey

Bell Jar / The Bangles

Wonder / Natalie Merchant

I Touch Roses / Book Of Love

Our Lips Are Sealed / The Go-Go's

Paper Bag / Fiona Apple

Cry Baby / Janis Joplin

Army of Me / Björk

I'll Be Your Mirror / The Velvet Underground

Modern Girl / Sleater-Kinney

Hollywood Perfume / Pretenders

One More Thing / L7

Load comments