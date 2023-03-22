Just A Girl / No Doubt
Doll Parts / Hole
Rebel Girl / Bikini Kill
What's Up? / 4 Non Blondes
Limp / Fiona Apple
Kool Thing / Sonic Youth
Not Sorry / The Cranberries
The The Empty / Le Tigre
All I Really Want / Alanis Morisette
Supervixen / Garbage
Activity Grrrl / Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Won't Tell / Babes in Toyland
Seether / Veruca Salt
Landslide / Fleetwood Mac
Romeo And Juliet / Indigo Girls
Dress / PJ Harvey
Bell Jar / The Bangles
Wonder / Natalie Merchant
I Touch Roses / Book Of Love
Our Lips Are Sealed / The Go-Go's
Paper Bag / Fiona Apple
Cry Baby / Janis Joplin
Army of Me / Björk
I'll Be Your Mirror / The Velvet Underground
Modern Girl / Sleater-Kinney
Hollywood Perfume / Pretenders
One More Thing / L7